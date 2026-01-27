SIGNUM battalion drones eliminate ruscist in vehicle marked "Assault trooper"

Pilots of the SIGNUM battalion of the 53rd Separate Mechanized Brigade struck Russian assault troops in a forested area in the Lyman direction.

According to Censor.NET, during a routine patrol, Ukrainian fighters eliminated six Russian troops.

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One Russian serviceman was struck while moving in a car trailer marked "Assault trooper." The occupier attempted to jump out of the trailer but was eliminatedon the spot.

Several more invaders were killed while moving through forested terrain.

The soldiers shared the footage on their Telegram channel.

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