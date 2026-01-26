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Drones of 125th Separate Heavy Mechanized Brigade strike four occupiers and APC in Lyman direction
Drones of the Third Army Corps operated by fighters of the unmanned systems battalion of the 125th Separate Heavy Mechanized Brigade struck the occupiers and enemy armored vehicles.
According to Censor.NET, during combat sorties in the Lyman direction, drone pilots eliminated two occupiers who were moving to their shelter and two more in wooded terrain.
The footage also shows a Russian armored personnel carrier being hit by strike drones.
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