1 423 5
Border guards hit 232 occupiers in Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction
Over the past week, in the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, border guards hit 232 occupiers who continue assault operations.
According to Censor.NET, despite significant losses, the enemy does not stop assault attempts, bringing in additional reserves.
Ukrainian defenders eliminated 113 Russian soldiers and wounded another 119.
Border guards are holding their positions, repelling enemy attacks, and blocking attempts by the occupiers to break through Ukraine’s state border.
The footage was published on the official Telegram channel of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password