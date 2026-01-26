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News Video Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces Suicidal occupiers Combat operations in the Pokrovsk direction Occupiers’ suicide on battlefield
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155th Brigade destroyed 10 occupiers and 7 pieces of equipment in Pokrovsk with drones

Soldiers of the 155th Separate Mechanised Brigade eliminated enemy personnel and equipment in Pokrovsk and the surrounding area.

According to Censor.NET, strike drones hit at least 10 Russian soldiers and 7 pieces of equipment.

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In particular, the following were destroyed:

  • 5 cars,
  • 2 quad bikes.

The footage also shows one of the UAVs flying into a group of invaders in open terrain, while another flies into an enemy dugout with the enemy inside and explodes.

Another Russian soldier initially tried to shoot back at the Ukrainian fire attack, but a few seconds later he pointed his machine gun at his temple and killed himself.

The footage was shared by the soldiers on a Telegram channel.

Watch more: Ruscist’s GoPro camera captured moment Ukrainian drone hit Russian equipment. VIDEO

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Russian Army (11753) elimination (7228) drones (4482) Pokrovsk (873) 155 separate mechanised brigade Anne of Kyiv (48)
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