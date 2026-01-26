Ruscist’s GoPro camera captured moment Ukrainian drone hit Russian equipment

Footage has been posted online showing a Ukrainian Armed Forces strike drone hitting an enemy UAZ "loaf" vehicle and blowing it up.

As Censor.NET reports, an occupier’s GoPro captured the moment of the strike.

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While driving along the road, the ruscists jumped out of the vehicle and tried to shoot down the UAV, but a few seconds later, it hit the vehicle.

In the final seconds of the video, more vehicles can be seen behind it, which remained blocked and could not move forward.

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