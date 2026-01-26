Ruscist’s GoPro camera captured moment Ukrainian drone hit Russian equipment
Footage has been posted online showing a Ukrainian Armed Forces strike drone hitting an enemy UAZ "loaf" vehicle and blowing it up.
As Censor.NET reports, an occupier’s GoPro captured the moment of the strike.
While driving along the road, the ruscists jumped out of the vehicle and tried to shoot down the UAV, but a few seconds later, it hit the vehicle.
In the final seconds of the video, more vehicles can be seen behind it, which remained blocked and could not move forward.
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