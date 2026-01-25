Occupier in Pokrovsk wanted to throw mine at Ukrainian drone and blew himself up

A pilot from the 155th Separate Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine recorded the self-destruction of an occupier in Pokrovsk.

According to Censor.NET, intelligence reported the movement, and the drone pilot flew to the target at a distance of about 80 metres.

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At first, he thought it was a civilian. However, when the UAV arrived, it turned out to be a Russian soldier without a bulletproof vest, without an automatic weapon and without a helmet, who was pulling stolen provisions on a wheelbarrow.

The occupier noticed the drone and tried to throw something at it. The pilot thought it was a bottle, but the object turned out to be a mine.

As a result, the mine exploded, and the Russian soldier blew himself up in the middle of the road.

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