ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7564 visitors online
News Video Suicidal occupiers Combat operations in the Pokrovsk direction Occupiers’ suicide on battlefield
10 765 15

Occupier in Pokrovsk wanted to throw mine at Ukrainian drone and blew himself up

A pilot from the 155th Separate Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine recorded the self-destruction of an occupier in Pokrovsk.

According to Censor.NET, intelligence reported the movement, and the drone pilot flew to the target at a distance of about 80 metres.

Read more on our Telegram channel

At first, he thought it was a civilian. However, when the UAV arrived, it turned out to be a Russian soldier without a bulletproof vest, without an automatic weapon and without a helmet, who was pulling stolen provisions on a wheelbarrow.

The occupier noticed the drone and tried to throw something at it. The pilot thought it was a bottle, but the object turned out to be a mine.

As a result, the mine exploded, and the Russian soldier blew himself up in the middle of the road.

Watch more: Three Russian soldiers killed in industrial zone of Pokrovsk: combat operations of 147th Brigade of Airborne Forces. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (11748) elimination (7222) Pokrovsk (871) disruption (221) 155 separate mechanised brigade Anne of Kyiv (48)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 