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Three Russian soldiers killed in industrial zone of Pokrovsk: combat operations of 147th Brigade of Airborne Forces
In the north-west of Pokrovsk, Ukrainian drone operators from the 147th Separate Airborne Brigade of the 7th Corps of the Airborne Forces struck Russian infantry moving in the industrial zone.
According to Censor.NET, three occupiers tried to hide in one of the destroyed buildings, but the strike UAVs accurately hit the enemy.
First, drones from the 147th Brigade struck, and then 155 mm calibre artillery fired on the enemy's cover.
- Earlier it was reported that Lasar's Group drones hit 14 Russian armoured vehicles.
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