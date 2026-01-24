Destroyed Vuhledar: about 20 people remain living among ruins of city

A video from Vuhledar in the Donetsk region has appeared on social media, showing the city after prolonged fighting and Russian occupation.

According to Censor.NET, the footage shows completely destroyed buildings, burnt trees, piles of construction debris and burnt cars, and graves of civilians in the courtyards.

Today, the area that was once bustling with life is littered with ruins and destroyed buildings.

Despite this, about 20 people still remain in the city, surviving in ruined conditions, keeping pigs and geese, but planning to leave by spring.

A significant part of the housing - about 80% of the flats - has burned down, and those that have been partially preserved have had their household appliances and belongings removed.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,233,020 people (+930 per day), 11,603 tanks, 36,580 artillery systems, 23,949 ACVs. INFOGRAPHICS

See also on Censor.NET: Horrifying footage of destroyed Toretsk: the consequences of "liberation" by Russian occupiers. VIDEO