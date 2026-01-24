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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,233,020 people (+930 per day), 11,603 tanks, 36,580 artillery systems, 23,949 ACVs

Russian army losses in Ukraine exceed 1.23 million people

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, Ukraine's defense forces have eliminated 1,233,020 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Losses of the Russian army

Thus, the total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022, to January 24, 2026, are estimated at:

  • personnel - approximately 1,233,020 (+930) individuals
  • tanks - 11,603 (+4) units.
  • armored combat vehicles - 23,949 (+3) units.
  • artillery systems - 36,580 (+31) units.
  • MLRS - 1,623 (+0) cases.
  • air defense systems - 1,283 (+1) units.
  • aircraft - 434 (+0) units.
  • helicopters - 347 (+0) units.
  • Operational-tactical level UAVs - 114,049 (+772) units.
  • winged missiles - 4,190 (+0) units.
  • ships/boats – 28 (+0) units
  • submarines - 2 (+0) units
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks - 75,644 (+88) units.
  • special equipment - 4,050 (+0) units.

Watch more: Operators of 412th Nemesis Brigade of Unmanned Systems Forces eliminate over 2,500 occupiers in three months. VIDEO

ліквідація рф

"The data is being verified," added the General Staff.

Watch more: Confession of captured ruscist who executed nine Ukrainian POWs in Kursk region. VIDEO

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Russian Army (11741) Armed Forces HQ (5103) liquidation (3035)
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