Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,233,020 people (+930 per day), 11,603 tanks, 36,580 artillery systems, 23,949 ACVs
Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, Ukraine's defense forces have eliminated 1,233,020 Russian occupiers.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.
Losses of the Russian army
Thus, the total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022, to January 24, 2026, are estimated at:
- personnel - approximately 1,233,020 (+930) individuals
- tanks - 11,603 (+4) units.
- armored combat vehicles - 23,949 (+3) units.
- artillery systems - 36,580 (+31) units.
- MLRS - 1,623 (+0) cases.
- air defense systems - 1,283 (+1) units.
- aircraft - 434 (+0) units.
- helicopters - 347 (+0) units.
- Operational-tactical level UAVs - 114,049 (+772) units.
- winged missiles - 4,190 (+0) units.
- ships/boats – 28 (+0) units
- submarines - 2 (+0) units
- automotive equipment and tank trucks - 75,644 (+88) units.
- special equipment - 4,050 (+0) units.
"The data is being verified," added the General Staff.
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