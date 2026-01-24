Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,233,020 people (+930 per day), 11,603 tanks, 36,580 artillery systems, 23,949 ACVs

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, Ukraine's defense forces have eliminated 1,233,020 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Losses of the Russian army

Thus, the total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022, to January 24, 2026, are estimated at:

personnel - approximately 1,233,020 (+930) individuals

tanks - 11,603 (+4) units.

armored combat vehicles - 23,949 (+3) units.

artillery systems - 36,580 (+31) units.

MLRS - 1,623 (+0) cases.

air defense systems - 1,283 (+1) units.

aircraft - 434 (+0) units.

helicopters - 347 (+0) units.

Operational-tactical level UAVs - 114,049 (+772) units.

winged missiles - 4,190 (+0) units.

ships/boats – 28 (+0) units

submarines - 2 (+0) units

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 75,644 (+88) units.

special equipment - 4,050 (+0) units.

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"The data is being verified," added the General Staff.

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