Confession of captured ruscist who executed nine Ukrainian POWs in Kursk region

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has collected irrefutable evidence and obtained a confession from a serviceman of the Russian Armed Forces who committed a brutal execution of Ukrainian defenders. As Censor.NET reports, the war criminal was identified as Serhii Skobeliev, a fighter of the notorious 155th Separate Marine Brigade of Russia’s Pacific Fleet.

The investigation established that in October 2024, Skobeliev led an assault group during fighting in Russia’s Kursk region. After the clash, the occupiers managed to take nine Ukrainian soldiers captive.

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Details of the war crime:

Deception: The captives were forced to undress and lie on the ground. To suppress resistance, the Russians deceived the Ukrainians by promising to send them for a prisoner exchange.

Execution: Acting on a commander’s order, Skobelev, together with an accomplice, shot all nine captives with standard-issue weapons.

Acting on a commander’s order, Skobelev, together with an accomplice, shot all nine captives with standard-issue weapons. Looting: After the killing, the invaders seized the victims’ mobile phones and radios.

Justice caught up with the perpetrator quickly: just a week after the execution, Skobelev himself was captured by Ukraine’s Defense Forces. Although he initially attempted to conceal his involvement in the war crime, SBU counterintelligence officers collected sufficient evidence (including testimony and technical data) to compel him to confess.

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"The crime committed is a grave violation of the Geneva Conventions. The perpetrator will face severe punishment in accordance with international and Ukrainian law," the SBU said.

A notice of suspicion is currently being prepared for the occupier on charges of violating the laws and customs of war. He faces life imprisonment. The investigation to identify his accomplice and the commander who issued the order is ongoing.

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