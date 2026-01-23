Ukraine’s Defense Forces continue to actively replenish the prisoner exchange pool by capturing Russian invaders on various sections of the front. As Censor.NET reports, a video recording of a successful operation has been published online, during which six Russian servicemen were captured.

The released footage shows the final stage of the capture. Five occupiers are already in a trench with their hands tied behind their backs, awaiting further transport to the rear.

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Details of the incident:

Number of captives: In total, six occupiers fell into the hands of Ukrainian soldiers.

In total, six occupiers fell into the hands of Ukrainian soldiers. Circumstances: While the main group of disarmed invaders sits under guard, another occupier limps toward the group with great difficulty under the escort of a Ukrainian soldier.

While the main group of disarmed invaders sits under guard, another occupier limps toward the group with great difficulty under the escort of a Ukrainian soldier. Result: Thanks to the professional actions of our defenders, the enemy unit ceased to exist, and the captured "tongues" will be able to provide valuable information and become part of future exchanges.

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