Armed Forces of Ukraine capture Russian responsible for shooting Ukrainian POWs in Kursk region, Zelenskyy says

Ukraine’s Armed Forces have taken prisoner a Russian invader who shot Ukrainian prisoners of war in Russia’s Kursk region in October 2024.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported this on social media, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

Zelenskyy said this following a report from SBU First Deputy Head Oleksandr Poklad.

"The very Russian who is responsible for the shooting of Ukrainian prisoners in October last year in the Kursk region has been taken prisoner... We are also countering Russian sabotage in the rear, I thank the Security Service of Ukraine for protecting our citizens," the president wrote.

He stressed: "Every Russian murderer must answer for what they have done."

See more: SSU: ruscist who executed captured Ukrainian soldier near Vovchansk gets life sentence. PHOTO

What is this about?

It likely refers to the shooting of nine Ukrainian servicemen who were surrendering in Russia’s Kursk region in October 2024.

At the time, it was reported that the fallen soldiers were moving to positions believing they were located in the rear. However, they encountered the enemy and engaged in combat.

Due to a limited amount of ammunition, the servicemen were forced to surrender. According to DeepState analysts, the killing took place on October 10, 2024.

Dmytro Lubinets sent letters to the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross, stating that such actions violate the Geneva Convention.

Watch more: DIU intercepted order from ruscist to kill Ukrainian POWs: "We are not taking anyone prisoner. Everyone must be f#ck#d up and killed". AUDIO