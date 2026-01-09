DIU intercepted order from ruscist to kill Ukrainian POWs: "We are not taking anyone prisoner. Everyone must be f#ck#d up and killed". AUDIO

Russian commanders give criminal orders to shoot Ukrainian prisoners of war.

According to Censor.NET, evidence of the invaders' crimes was recorded by the DIU of the Ministry of Defence in radio intercepts.

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The occupier's order

In negotiations between servicemen of the second battalion of the 237th regiment of the 76th Airborne Assault Division of the Russian Armed Forces, operating near Pokrovsk, one of the commanders can be heard giving the order to shoot Ukrainian prisoners of war.

"We're not taking anyone prisoner, f#ck, you hear me, kill everyone there, f#ck, don't ask anyone's name, kill them all, f#ck destroy them," he orders.

Read more: Ruscists shot seven civilians in Pokrovsk, - "I want to live"

Systematic executions and torture of prisoners of war, killings of civilians and extrajudicial executions of their own servicemen prove once again that war crimes are a deliberate and purposeful policy of the aggressor state of Russia, the DIU of the Ministry of Defence reminds us.

What preceded this?

Earlier it was reported that the occupiers shot three Ukrainian defenders near Huliaipole.

Read more: Occupiers shot two captured Ukrainian soldiers in the village of Shakhove in Donetsk region: investigation launched. PHOTO