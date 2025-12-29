Occupiers shot two captured Ukrainian soldiers in the village of Shakhove in Donetsk region: investigation launched. PHOTO

An investigation has been launched into the shooting of captured Ukrainian defenders by representatives of the Russian Armed Forces in the Pokrovsk district.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Prosecutor General's Office.

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Soldiers were captured in the village of Shakhove

As noted, on 27 December 2025, during an assault on positions in the village of Shakhove in the Pokrovsk district, representatives of the aggressor state captured two Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen who were performing a combat mission at one of the positions. The occupiers, threatening with firearms, forced one of them to partially undress, after which they shot both unarmed defenders. Seeing that the prisoners of war were dead, they removed the clothes from the second defender, who had already been killed.







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"The deliberate killing of prisoners of war is a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions and qualifies as a serious international crime," the Office of the Prosecutor General noted.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched

Under the procedural guidance of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched in criminal proceedings into the commission of a war crime that resulted in the death of a person (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Urgent investigative (search) measures are currently being carried out to establish all the circumstances of the incident and identify the specific individuals who committed the crime.

Read more: Ukraine investigates executions of 322 prisoners of war by Russian occupiers - Prosecutor General’s Office

What preceded it?

Earlier it was reported that the occupiers shot three Ukrainian defenders near Huliaipole.