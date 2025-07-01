Ruscists executed Ukrainian POW: AFU soldier tied to motorcycle. VIDEO

Russian occupiers allegedly executed a Ukrainian prisoner of war by tying him to a motorcycle and dragging him along the road.

The video was shared by squad commander Stanislav Buniatov "Osman" of the 24th Assault Battalion "Aidar," and Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reacted to the crime of the occupiers, Censor.NET reports.

Warning! Sensitive footage!

Lubinets has sent official letters to the UN and the ICRC regarding this matter.

"This is blatant cruelty and yet another war crime by Russia. Russia acts as a state sponsor of terrorism. It must be held accountable for every crime," he added.

Read more: Captured occupier Tuzhilov, who shot Ukrainian soldier, is served suspicion notice - SSU