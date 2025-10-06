Ukraine investigates executions of 322 prisoners of war by Russian occupiers - Prosecutor General’s Office

Ukrainian law enforcement agencies are investigating the execution of 322 Ukrainian prisoners of war, 263 of whom were killed on the battlefield and another 59 in the Olenivka colony.

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General in response to a request from Ukrinform, according to Censor.NET.

"To date, 80 criminal proceedings have been initiated into the execution of 322 Ukrainian servicemen, including in Olenivka," the agency said in a statement.

Based on the results of the investigations, nine Russian military personnel were charged. Indictments against six of them have already been sent to court.

Two verdicts have been handed down in these cases, and two more are pending.

The OGP's response emphasizes that Russia systematically violates both the norms of international humanitarian law and the customs of war, as well as the Geneva Convention on the treatment of prisoners of war.

