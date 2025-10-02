Ukraine and Russia carry out prisoner swap: 185 defenders freed. VIDEO+PHOTOS

On October 2, Ukraine brought back another group of prisoners of war from Russian captivity.

This was announced on social media by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports.

"We are bringing home 185 of our defenders from Russian captivity. One hundred eighty-three are privates and sergeants, two are officers. They are servicemen of the Armed Forces, the National Guard, and the State Border Guard Service. Alongside them, 20 civilians are also returning. Everyone will receive the necessary support," he said.

Our soldiers had been in Mariupol and at Azovstal, as well as at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant. Most had been held captive since 2022, and now they are finally home.

"We thank everyone who makes these exchanges possible. Since the start of the full-scale invasion, we have managed to bring back more than 7,000 of our people. We must return everyone. We work on this every day," the president added.

Read more: Ukraine is negotiating exchange of thousands more prisoners, but Russia is delaying process - Zelenskyy

















