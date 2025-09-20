Ukraine is negotiating exchange of thousands more prisoners, but Russia is delaying process - Zelenskyy

Kyiv and Moscow are in contact regarding a new prisoner exchange, work is underway on the lists. According to him, Ukraine seeks to release about 1,000 more people, but Russia is deliberately delaying the negotiation process, limiting itself to technical meetings.

As Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, this was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

He said that the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov spoke with the Russian dictator's assistant, Volodymyr Medinsky, regarding the next stage of the prisoner exchange.

"We want to take 1,000 people, we are working on the lists," Zelenskyy said.

