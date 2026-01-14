SSU: ruscist who executed captured Ukrainian soldier near Vovchansk gets life sentence. PHOTO

Based on evidence gathered by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), another ruscist who took part in the execution of Ukrainian prisoners has been sentenced to life imprisonment. After committing war crimes, he was himself captured by defenders in the Kharkiv region and has now received the maximum sentence.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press centre.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known about the war criminal?

The report concerns 36-year-old Russian citizen Serhii Tuzhylov (call sign "Altai"), an assault rifleman of the 69th Motor Rifle Division of the Leningrad Military District of the aggressor state. Before being mobilized, he served two prison terms in Russia for drug offenses and robbery.





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The investigation found that Tuzhylov fought near Vovchansk in June 2024. During an assault on a local plant, he and a fellow soldier shot dead three Ukrainian service members who had been taken prisoner.

"Tuzhylov personally shot a bound Ukrainian serviceman in the back of the head with his standard-issue assault rifle," the SBU specified.

The perpetrator also selected locations for killing two more prisoners and secured the "perimeter" during the shootings. Before that, the ruscists tied the victims to poles and tortured them.

Afterwards, the militants reported the aftermath of the torture to their command over radio and coordinated the shootings.

How was the Russian captured?

A few weeks later, Ukrainian defenders destroyed Tuzhylov’s unit and captured him as the only survivor.

Read more: Ruscists shot seven civilians in Pokrovsk, - "I want to live"

What are the charges?

Based on materials from the SSU’s cyber specialists and investigators, the court found the Russian serviceman guilty under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 5, Article 27; Part 2, Article 28; Part 2, Article 438 (aiding cruel treatment of a prisoner of war combined with premeditated murder);

Part 2, Article 28; Part 2, Article 438 (war crimes combined with premeditated murder committed by a group of persons acting in prior conspiracy).

The investigation was conducted by SBU officers in Kharkiv region under the procedural supervision of the regional prosecutor’s office.

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