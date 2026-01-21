155th Brigade fighters captured three occupiers in one of basements of Pokrovsk

Aerial reconnaissance of the 155th Separate Mechanised Brigade recorded the movement of a group of occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction.

According to Censor.NET, the brigade command launched a neutralization operation, providing cover for the infantry and monitoring the process via UAVs.

Ukrainian troops began a thorough sweep of the observation area, going house by house. Each such check is a direct risk to life.

During the inspection, soldiers of the 155th Brigade discovered a basement occupied by the enemy.

Enemy assault troops, realizing their position was vulnerable to grenades, offered to replenish the prisoner exchange pool.

Three Russian soldiers surrendered and did not offer any resistance.

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