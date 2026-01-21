Five occupiers’ guns destroyed in Lyman direction: combat work of SIGNUM battalion
Pilots of the SIGNUM battalion carried out a series of strikes on the enemy’s camouflaged guns in wooded terrain in the Lyman direction.
According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian pilots spotted and destroyed five enemy guns, which are among the most dangerous targets on the battlefield.
Ruscists are trying to camouflage their equipment from Ukrainian drones, but to no avail.
As a result, Ukrainian operators scored direct hits on all the detected guns.
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