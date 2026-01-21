Russian military personnel continue to demonstrate the "high standard" of their army's provisions and living conditions. A video has appeared online showing the invaders showing off their "homeless camp," set up right in the middle of rubbish in one of Ukraine's forest belts.

According to Censor.NET, in the published footage, the occupiers, not shy about using profanity, comment on their own miserable existence. One of the characters in the video openly calls himself a "fierce homeless person," describing the conditions in which they are forced to live.

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Details of the invaders' "picnic":

Rations: Due to food shortages, the occupiers resorted to hunting rodents - the video shows them roasting a field mouse on a bonfire.

Hygiene and sleep: The invader cynically admits to the absence of basic sanitary standards: "I piss where I sleep."

Living conditions: The Russians have turned their quarters into a dump, where they warm themselves by the fire, cook food and rest in the mud.

This video is further proof of the complete demoralisation and degradation of the occupying forces. Instead of the "second army of the world," the footage shows a group of looters and homeless people destroying everything around them.

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Warning! Profanity!

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