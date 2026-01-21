ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
15442 visitors online
News Photo Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
3 816 7

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,229,740 people (+1,170 per day), 11,587 tanks, 36,463 artillery systems, 23,938 armoured vehicles

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated 1,229,740 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Losses of the Russian army

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24 February 2022 to 21 January 2026 are estimated at:

  • personnel - about 1,229,740 (+1,170) people
  • tanks - 11,587 (+8) units
  • armoured combat vehicles - 23,938 (+10) units
  • artillery systems - 36,463 (+70) units
  • MLRS - 1,621 (+3) units
  • air defence systems - 1,279 (+0) units
  • aircraft – 434 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 347 (+0) units
  • Operational-tactical level UAVs - 112,159 (+1,019) units.
  • Cruise missiles - 4,190 (+27) units
  • Ships/boats - 28 (+0) units
  • submarines - 2 (+0) units
  • Motor vehicles and tankers - 75,238 (+171) units.
  • Special equipment - 4,049 (+1) units.

  • See also: Mavic hits the target: 58th OMBr destroys enemy drone base in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

elimination of the Russian Federation

"The data is being verified," the General Staff added.

Watch more: Over course of day, fighters of 132nd battalion advanced 900 meters in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (11713) Armed Forces HQ (5093) liquidation (3031)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 