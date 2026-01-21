Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,229,740 people (+1,170 per day), 11,587 tanks, 36,463 artillery systems, 23,938 armoured vehicles

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated 1,229,740 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Losses of the Russian army

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24 February 2022 to 21 January 2026 are estimated at:

personnel - about 1,229,740 (+1,170) people

tanks - 11,587 (+8) units

armoured combat vehicles - 23,938 (+10) units

artillery systems - 36,463 (+70) units

MLRS - 1,621 (+3) units

air defence systems - 1,279 (+0) units

aircraft – 434 (+0) units

helicopters – 347 (+0) units

Operational-tactical level UAVs - 112,159 (+1,019) units.

Cruise missiles - 4,190 (+27) units

Ships/boats - 28 (+0) units

submarines - 2 (+0) units

Motor vehicles and tankers - 75,238 (+171) units.

Special equipment - 4,049 (+1) units.

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"The data is being verified," the General Staff added.

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