Over course of day, fighters of 132nd battalion advanced 900 meters in Pokrovsk direction

Over the course of the day, ground units of the 132nd Separate Reconnaissance Battalion carried out a clearance operation in the Pokrovsk direction.

According to Censor.NET, the defenders advanced about 900 meters, securing control of the area.

UAV operators of the 132nd Separate Reconnaissance Battalion of the 7th Air Assault Corps, known as the "Heavenly Retribution," also maintained continuous aerial surveillance of the area, detected the enemy and tracked its movements in the clearance zone.

In parallel, mobile quad bike groups operated on the ground, carrying out maneuverable advances and direct clearance of the territory.

As a result of the operation, the enemy has been deprived of the ability to use this territory for cover or maneuver.

Ukrainian fighters shared footage of their combat work on a Telegram channel.

Situation in the Pokrovsk direction

Since the start of the day, Russian invaders have made 24 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiia and Dachne toward Novopavlivka. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

Ukrainian defenders are holding their positions bravely and repelling the enemy’s assault attempts.

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