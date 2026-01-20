429th Achilles Brigade fighters hit occupiers’ Borisoglebsk-2 EW system
Warriors of the 429th Achilles Drone Systems Brigade carried out a successful special operation to destroy a rare electronic warfare system of the occupiers.
According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian fighters detected a Borisoglebsk-2 system in the Vovchansk direction and carried out a series of strikes on it with attack UAVs.
The fighters published footage of the strikes on the equipment on social media.
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