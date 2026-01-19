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Paratroopers of 77th Brigade eliminated nine occupiers in Kupiansk direction
Ukrainian drone operators from the 77th Separate Airborne Brigade continue to clear the Kupiansk direction of the enemy.
As Censor.NET reports, attack drones struck enemy positions and eliminated nine Russian troops.
The published footage shows one of the invaders trying to hide in a shelter, but a Ukrainian UAV immediately flew into the hideout and detonated it.
Another Russian soldier was killed when he stepped on a mine while moving across open terrain.
In addition, the defenders destroyed three enemy antennas, disrupting command and communications systems.
This significantly complicated coordination among the occupiers’ units and reduced their combat capabilities in the area
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