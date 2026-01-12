South American volunteers of Khartiia brigade clear Kupiansk city council building. VIDEO
A reconnaissance-strike group of South American volunteers from the NGU "Khartiia" brigade conducted a special operation to clear the city council building in Kupiansk.
According to Censor.NET, the remnants of the occupiers' assault groups were hiding in the building and engaged in small-arms fire with Defense Forces troops.
Together with aerial support from drone operators, the soldiers carried out a skillful operation and killed Russian infantry.
The video was posted on social media.
Background
- On November 20, Russian media circulated a statement by Russia’s Chief of the General Staff, Valery Gerasimov, claiming Kupiansk had been captured.
- However, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov’s claim, made in a report to Putin, that the settlements of Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region and Yampil in the Donetsk region had been captured.
- After that, Russian propaganda resources also admitted that the "capture" of Kupiansk by the Russian army was not true.
- On 12 December, the DeepState project reported that the north-western outskirts of the city had been cleared of Russian forces and that the occupiers in Kupiansk had been blocked.
- On the same day, 12 December, President Zelenskyy visited Kupiansk.
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