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News Video Close-quarters combat Fighting in the Kupіansk direction
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South American volunteers of Khartiia brigade clear Kupiansk city council building. VIDEO

A reconnaissance-strike group of South American volunteers from the NGU "Khartiia" brigade conducted a special operation to clear the city council building in Kupiansk.

According to Censor.NET, the remnants of the occupiers' assault groups were hiding in the building and engaged in small-arms fire with Defense Forces troops.

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Together with aerial support from drone operators, the soldiers carried out a skillful operation and killed Russian infantry.

The video was posted on social media.

Watch more: Drone catches up with "banzai runner": NGU Khartiia pilot eliminates ruscist fleeing on motorcycle. VIDEO

Watch more: Hid in Kupiansk and adjusted fire on Armed Forces of Ukraine: Special Operations Forces captured Russian occupier. VIDEO

Background

  • On November 20, Russian media circulated a statement by Russia’s Chief of the General Staff, Valery Gerasimov, claiming Kupiansk had been captured.
  • However, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov’s claim, made in a report to Putin, that the settlements of Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region and Yampil in the Donetsk region had been captured.
  • After that, Russian propaganda resources also admitted that the "capture" of Kupiansk by the Russian army was not true.
  • On 12 December, the DeepState project reported that the north-western outskirts of the city had been cleared of Russian forces and that the occupiers in Kupiansk had been blocked.
  • On the same day, 12 December, President Zelenskyy visited Kupiansk.

Watch more: 155th Brigade drones take out three invaders and enemy vehicles in Pokrovsk. VIDEO

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Russian Army (11675) elimination (7162) volunteer soldiers (255) Kup’yansk (620) NGU Brigade Khartiia (44)
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