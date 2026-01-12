South American volunteers of Khartiia brigade clear Kupiansk city council building. VIDEO

A reconnaissance-strike group of South American volunteers from the NGU "Khartiia" brigade conducted a special operation to clear the city council building in Kupiansk.

According to Censor.NET, the remnants of the occupiers' assault groups were hiding in the building and engaged in small-arms fire with Defense Forces troops.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Together with aerial support from drone operators, the soldiers carried out a skillful operation and killed Russian infantry.

The video was posted on social media.

Watch more: Drone catches up with "banzai runner": NGU Khartiia pilot eliminates ruscist fleeing on motorcycle. VIDEO

Watch more: Hid in Kupiansk and adjusted fire on Armed Forces of Ukraine: Special Operations Forces captured Russian occupier. VIDEO

Background

On November 20, Russian media circulated a statement by Russia’s Chief of the General Staff, Valery Gerasimov, claiming Kupiansk had been captured.

However, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov’s claim, made in a report to Putin, that the settlements of Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region and Yampil in the Donetsk region had been captured.

After that, Russian propaganda resources also admitted that the "capture" of Kupiansk by the Russian army was not true.

On 12 December, the DeepState project reported that the north-western outskirts of the city had been cleared of Russian forces and that the occupiers in Kupiansk had been blocked.

On the same day, 12 December, President Zelenskyy visited Kupiansk.

Watch more: 155th Brigade drones take out three invaders and enemy vehicles in Pokrovsk. VIDEO