2 264 2
"Madyar’s" Unmanned Systems Forces destroy enemy air defense system, MLRS, depots and substations
The Unmanned Systems Forces carried out effective work over the past three days.
According to Censor.NET, the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, "Madyar," reported significant enemy losses as a result of strikes by Ukrainian operators.
The following enemy assets were destroyed and damaged:
- a 9A84 launcher-loader vehicle from an S-300V air defense missile system in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region;
- a 240 mm M-1991 multiple launch rocket system manufactured in North Korea;
- the "Sartana" traction substation in Mariupol and the "Karan" traction substation in Andriivka, Donetsk region;
- the "Azovska" 220 kV substation in Staryi Krym, Donetsk region;
- a UAV warehouse of the 144th Division of the 51st Army in Novokrasnianka;
- UAV warehouse in Donetsk.
The strikes were carried out by operators of the 1st Operational Center of the Unmanned Systems Forces, the "Kairos" battalion of the 414th "Madyar’s Birds" Brigade, and the 412th "Nemesis" Brigade, in coordination with the newly created Deep Strike Center of the Unmanned Systems Forces grouping.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password