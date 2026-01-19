Occupier runs around forest for long time, trying in vain to hide from Ukrainian drone

Fighters from the renowned 414th Separate Brigade of Strike Unmanned Aerial Systems "Madiar's Birds" have published footage of the skilled work of a drone operator. The video shows a real psychological and technical duel between a Ukrainian pilot and a Russian invader.

According to Censor.NET, the footage shows the occupier, noticing a threat in the sky, trying to save his life by fleeing. He manoeuvres through the forest for a long time, trying to hide behind trees and confuse the drone's flight path.

Operator skill

Despite the difficult conditions and the target's constant manoeuvring, the operator of the "Madiar's Birds" showed iron composure. He patiently followed the enemy, waiting for the perfect moment to attack. When the invader became exhausted and made a mistake, a single, but fatal blow was delivered.

"He was hit by a drone and died. The 414th "Madiar's Birds" is working," the comment to the post says.

Watch more: Drone operators from 39th Coastal Defence Brigade shot down six enemy guided Shaheds in Kherson region. VIDEO