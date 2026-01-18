Drone operators from 39th Coastal Defence Brigade shot down six enemy guided Shaheds in Kherson region. VIDEO
Shooting down "shahed drones" by soldiers of the 39th separate coastal defence brigade during combat sorties in the Kherson region.
According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian defenders accurately intercepted and destroyed six enemy Russian drones in the sky.
All devices were controlled and equipped with upper and lower view cameras.
Two of them had infrared spotlights designed to blind the cameras of Ukrainian interceptors.
"None of this helped the Russians," the fighters added in the comments under the video.
- It was also reported that the Wild Hornets hit a Russian Shahed jet with a STING interceptor.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password