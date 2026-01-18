ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9103 visitors online
News Video Destruction of Russian equipment fightings in Kherson region
2 454 3

Drone operators from 39th Coastal Defence Brigade shot down six enemy guided Shaheds in Kherson region. VIDEO

Shooting down "shahed drones" by soldiers of the 39th separate coastal defence brigade during combat sorties in the Kherson region.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian defenders accurately intercepted and destroyed six enemy Russian drones in the sky.

Read more on our Telegram channel

All devices were controlled and equipped with upper and lower view cameras.

Two of them had infrared spotlights designed to blind the cameras of Ukrainian interceptors.

"None of this helped the Russians," the fighters added in the comments under the video.

Watch more: Almost thousand occupiers were eliminated by engineering munitions in December, - General Staff. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (11690) elimination (7170) drones (4416) Khersonska region (2638) 39th Separate Coastal Defence Brigade (3)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 