Wild Hornets strike Russian jet-powered Shahed drone. VIDEO

Fighters of the 1020th Anti-Aircraft Missile Aviation Regiment, Wild Hornets, successfully used the STING interceptor and struck down a jet-powered Shahed.

As Censor.NET reports, an R-60 air-to-air missile was used.

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"The enemy is increasingly using drones as a universal platform to carry out various combat tasks. Fighters of the 1020th Anti-Aircraft Missile Aviation Regiment successfully thwarted these plans," the Ukrainian servicemen added on their Telegram channel. They also showed a video of the enemy target being hit there.

Watch more: Gunner from Yak-52 aircraft of Ukrainian Air Force shot down Russian "Shahed" over Odesa. VIDEO