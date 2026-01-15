Wild Hornets strike Russian jet-powered Shahed drone. VIDEO
Fighters of the 1020th Anti-Aircraft Missile Aviation Regiment, Wild Hornets, successfully used the STING interceptor and struck down a jet-powered Shahed.
As Censor.NET reports, an R-60 air-to-air missile was used.
"The enemy is increasingly using drones as a universal platform to carry out various combat tasks. Fighters of the 1020th Anti-Aircraft Missile Aviation Regiment successfully thwarted these plans," the Ukrainian servicemen added on their Telegram channel. They also showed a video of the enemy target being hit there.
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