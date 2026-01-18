Almost thousand occupiers were eliminated by engineering munitions in December, - General Staff. VIDEO

Engineering troops of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Support Forces and engineering units of other types and branches of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (Ukrainian Armed Forces Ground Forces, Ukrainian Armed Forces Unmanned Systems Forces, Ukrainian Armed Forces Airborne Assault Forces ) effectively carried out combat missions in the area of responsibility of the Troop (Force) Groupings throughout December.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Almost 1,000 occupiers destroyed

As noted, in December alone, the following were destroyed on mine and explosive barriers installed by all engineering units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine:

946 occupiers,

197 military vehicles,

74 other targets.

Watch more: Lasar’s Group drones of National Guard of Ukraine struck 12 enemy vehicles. VIDEO

Remote mining

The General Staff reported that the strikes were carried out mainly by remote mining using unmanned aerial vehicles, which ensures high efficiency and minimal risks for our soldiers.

"Engineering troops prove every day that modern warfare is a war of technology. Remote mining units using drones and ground-based robotic systems block the occupiers' advance and effectively destroy their forces and equipment," the General Staff noted.

Whereas previously sappers had to manually enter dangerous areas, today these risks are minimised — unmanned systems allow tasks to be performed faster, more accurately and much more safely.

Watch more: Border guards of "Steel Border" hit occupiers’ self-propelled guns and "Grad" in Kursk direction. VIDEO

Every hit on enemy equipment and personnel is recorded in real time, and all confirmed targets are entered into the Delta situational awareness system, which ensures complete data reliability.

"Engineering troops continue to strengthen defensive capabilities, create new lines of engineering barriers and inflict losses on the enemy in cooperation with all units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces," the statement said.