Border guards of "Steel Border" hit occupiers’ self-propelled guns and "Grad" in Kursk direction. VIDEO
During combat sorties,border guards of the "Steel Border" struck the occupiers' firepower in the Kursk direction.
According to Censor.NET, drones struck the occupiers' self-propelled artillery and BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket systems.
The equipment was camouflaged in snow-covered wooded terrain, but this did not prevent Ukrainian pilots from destroying it.
In the latest footage, the fighters also hit an enemy vehicle parked near the Russian military's shelter.
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