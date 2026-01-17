Border guards of "Steel Border" hit occupiers’ self-propelled guns and "Grad" in Kursk direction. VIDEO

During combat sorties,border guards of the "Steel Border" struck the occupiers' firepower in the Kursk direction.

According to Censor.NET, drones struck the occupiers' self-propelled artillery and BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket systems.

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The equipment was camouflaged in snow-covered wooded terrain, but this did not prevent Ukrainian pilots from destroying it.

In the latest footage, the fighters also hit an enemy vehicle parked near the Russian military's shelter.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war – about 1,225,590 people (+1,130 per day), 11,569 tanks, 36,261 artillery systems, 23,914 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS