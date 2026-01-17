Lasar's Group NGU conducted a successful special operation: 12 enemy vehicles were destroyed.

According to Censor.NET, the fighters carried out an effective operation in the area of responsibility of the Third Army Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, destroying enemy equipment that had been accumulated behind the front line.

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Lasar's Group aerial reconnaissance, together with VAZ UORD SBGS, tracked the location of enemy assets. Based on intelligence data, crews of Lazar night bombers went on the hunt.

They carried out a series of accurate drops, thanks to which the following was destroyed:

Armoured vehicles - 10 units;

VAT - 1 unit;

fuel tanker - 1 unit.

The enemy probably planned to use the equipment they found in assault operations in the Lyman direction.

However, thanks to the coordinated work of the Lazar's Group, the enemy's offensive potential in this section of the front was significantly reduced.

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