Wounded Russian soldier took his own life after troops of 225th SAR dropped munition from drone. VIDEO
The occupier took his own life during a strike by pilots of the 225th Separate Assault Regiment using a strike drone.
According to Censor.NET, the fighters made their first strike from a UAV and hit a Russian soldier hiding in the thicket.
As a result of the drone strike, the wounded invader decided not to wait for the next strike and killed himself with a shot to the head.
The soldiers shared the footage of the Russian soldier's suicide on their Telegram channel.
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