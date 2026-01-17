Wounded Russian soldier took his own life after troops of 225th SAR dropped munition from drone. VIDEO

The occupier took his own life during a strike by pilots of the 225th Separate Assault Regiment using a strike drone.

According to Censor.NET, the fighters made their first strike from a UAV and hit a Russian soldier hiding in the thicket.

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As a result of the drone strike, the wounded invader decided not to wait for the next strike and killed himself with a shot to the head.

The soldiers shared the footage of the Russian soldier's suicide on their Telegram channel.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war – about 1,225,590 people (+1,130 per day), 11,569 tanks, 36,261 artillery systems, 23,914 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS