In 2025, SSU’s "Alpha" destroyed $4 billion worth of enemy air defence systems

Long-range strikes by special forces from the "Alpha" Special Operations Centre of the Security Service of Ukraine are inflicting significant losses on key elements of the Russian Federation's echeloned air defence system. The total cost of enemy air defence systems destroyed and put out of action over the past year is estimated at approximately $4 billion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press centre.

Destruction of missile systems

In particular, the destruction of the following has been recorded:

▪️ S-300/ S-350/ S-400 systems

▪️ "Buk-M1/M2" anti-aircraft missile systems

▪️ "Pantsir-S1/S2" anti-aircraft missile and gun systems

▪️ "Tor-M1/M2/M3" anti-aircraft missile systems

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Destruction of radar reconnaissance and guidance systems

In addition, as noted, Russian radar reconnaissance and guidance systems suffered serious losses. Among those hit were radar stations and radars that are critical for detecting air targets and air defence operations:

▪️ 55Zh6U "Nebo-U/Nebo-M" radar

▪️ "Podlot" radar

▪️ "Niobiy" radar station

▪️ "Kasta-2E2" radar

▪️ "Gamma-D" radar

▪️ Radar "Protivnik-GE"

▪️ Radar equipment from the "Buk," S-300/S-400 air defence missile systems

▪️ 92N6 radar and others

"This work had a systemic effect: corridors were opened in the Russian Federation's multi-layered air defence system and safe passage was ensured for Ukrainian long-range drones deep into enemy territory – to military bases, warehouses, airfields and other military facilities," the SSU emphasised.

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