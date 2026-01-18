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SSU Alpha special forces eliminated 39 Russian infantrymen. VIDEO
Special forces of the SSU's Alpha Special Operations Centre are systematically eliminating the enemy in all areas where it is attempting to put pressure on Ukrainian positions.
According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 39 Russian soldiers with strike drones, hitting enemy deployment sites.
FPV drones in the hands of Ukrainian operators have become an accurate and effective tool for this work.
It is also reported that in the last two weeks of December, Alfa soldiers added more than 3,700 occupiers to the statistics of enemy losses. And this is only part of the work done.
The video was published on Telegram channel.
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