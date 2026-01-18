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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war – about 1,226,420 people (+830 per day), 11,571 tanks, 36,296 artillery systems, 23,919 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Losses of the Russian Army as of January 18, 2026 1,226,420 occupiers eliminated

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated 1,226,420 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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Losses of the Russian Federation Army

As noted, the total combat losses of the Russian Federation from February 24, 2022, to January 18, 2026, are estimated at:

  • personnel - approximately 1,226,420 (+830) individuals
  • tanks - 11,571 (+5) units.
  • armored combat vehicles - 23,919 (+5) units.
  • artillery systems - 36,294 (+33) units.
  • MLRS - 1,616 (+1) cases.
  • air defense systems - 1,278 (+0) units.
  • aircraft - 434 (+0) units.
  • helicopters - 347 (+0) units.
  • Operational-tactical level UAVs - 109,450 (+845) units.
  • cruise missiles - 4,163 (+0) units.
  • ships/boats – 28 (+0) units
  • submarines - 2 (+0) units
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks - 74,706 (+105) units.
  • special equipment - 4,044 (+0) units.

Watch more: Lasar’s Group drones of National Guard of Ukraine struck 12 enemy vehicles. VIDEO

ліквідація рф

"The data is being verified," added the General Staff.

Watch more: Wounded Russian soldier took his own life after being dropped from drone by fighters of 225th SAB. VIDEO

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Russian Army (11690) Armed Forces HQ (5082) liquidation (3027)
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