Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war – about 1,226,420 people (+830 per day), 11,571 tanks, 36,296 artillery systems, 23,919 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated 1,226,420 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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Losses of the Russian Federation Army

As noted, the total combat losses of the Russian Federation from February 24, 2022, to January 18, 2026, are estimated at:

personnel - approximately 1,226,420 (+830) individuals

tanks - 11,571 (+5) units.

armored combat vehicles - 23,919 (+5) units.

artillery systems - 36,294 (+33) units.

MLRS - 1,616 (+1) cases.

air defense systems - 1,278 (+0) units.

aircraft - 434 (+0) units.

helicopters - 347 (+0) units.

Operational-tactical level UAVs - 109,450 (+845) units.

cruise missiles - 4,163 (+0) units.

ships/boats – 28 (+0) units

submarines - 2 (+0) units

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 74,706 (+105) units.

special equipment - 4,044 (+0) units.

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"The data is being verified," added the General Staff.

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