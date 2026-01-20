Moment of destruction of an enemy Geran kamikaze drone
Ukraine’s air defense forces continue to bring down Russian aerial attack assets successfully. Footage has emerged online showing the destruction of a Geran-type attack drone that the enemy attempted to use to strike Ukrainian territory.
According to Censor.NET, the video shows the successful interception:
- Visual contact: An enemy drone heading toward its target is visible in the clear sky.
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Accurate strike: Following the launch of a surface-to-air missile, a direct hit on the drone occurs.
- Destruction: As a result of the explosion, the Geran detonates, accompanied by the loud sound of the warhead detonation.
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