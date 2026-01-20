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News Video Result of the work of the air force
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Moment of destruction of an enemy Geran kamikaze drone

Ukraine’s air defense forces continue to bring down Russian aerial attack assets successfully. Footage has emerged online showing the destruction of a Geran-type attack drone that the enemy attempted to use to strike Ukrainian territory.

According to Censor.NET, the video shows the successful interception:

  • Visual contact: An enemy drone heading toward its target is visible in the clear sky.

  • Accurate strike: Following the launch of a surface-to-air missile, a direct hit on the drone occurs.

  • Destruction: As a result of the explosion, the Geran detonates, accompanied by the loud sound of the warhead detonation.

Watch more: Paratroopers of 77th Brigade eliminated nine occupiers in Kupiansk direction. VIDEO

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Russian Army (11702) Anti-aircraft warfare (2086) elimination (7183) drones (4427)
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