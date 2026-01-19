Fighters of 46th Podillia Airmobile Brigade hit enemy equipment and 11 ruscists with drones

Podillia paratroopers destroyed armored vehicles, a ground robotic system, and the occupiers' infantry.

As Censor.NET reports, fighters of the 46th Separate Airmobile Podillia Brigade of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to methodically eliminate the invaders.

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Through coordinated actions by the units, armored vehicles, motorcycles and other vehicles, an unmanned ground vehicle, communications equipment, "sleeper" drones, and enemy personnel were hit.

"Every strike is a reminder to the occupiers that we are the masters of this land. And we will keep hitting them until they disappear from Ukraine completely," the fighters commented under the published video.

In particular, the following were taken out:

11 occupiers;

4 vehicles;

2 motorcycles;

2 antennas;

1 ground robot;

1 1 "sleeper" drone.

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