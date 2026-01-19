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Russian GoPro footage shows Defense Forces drone attack on enemy column in Pokrovsk direction
A Russian assault trooper filmed on a GoPro camera an attack by the Defense Forces’ drones on a column of occupiers.
According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian pilots struck a concentration of enemy forces in the Pokrovsk direction of the Donetsk region.
The published video shows the invaders trying to shoot down the drone with small arms, but it instantly hits its target.
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