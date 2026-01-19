Russian GoPro footage shows Defense Forces drone attack on enemy column in Pokrovsk direction

A Russian assault trooper filmed on a GoPro camera an attack by the Defense Forces’ drones on a column of occupiers.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian pilots struck a concentration of enemy forces in the Pokrovsk direction of the Donetsk region.

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The published video shows the invaders trying to shoot down the drone with small arms, but it instantly hits its target.

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