"Mavic" led to target: 58th SMIB destroyed enemy drone base in Kharkiv region

In the north of Kharkiv region, Ukrainian defenders continue to effectively destroy enemy equipment and bases. Pilots of unmanned aerial vehicles of the 3rd Motorised Infantry Battalion of the 58th Separate Motorised Infantry Brigade carried out a successful operation to eliminate an enemy UAV base.

According to Censor.NET, scouts discovered the take-off point of enemy drones, taking advantage of the occupiers' carelessness. Using their own "Mavic," Ukrainian operators tracked a Russian drone returning to its base. This allowed them to accurately identify the enemy's location.

Effective elimination:

Detection: With the help of a reconnaissance UAV, the location of the communication antenna and the shelter from which the enemy launched its drones was established. Precision strike: FPV drone operators immediately got to work. The first accurate strike destroyed the antenna that provided communication between the occupiers and their drones. Final mop-up: This was followed by a series of powerful strikes on the enemy's shelter, completely destroying the base.

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