"Baba Yaga" operator skilfully avoids attack by a Russian interceptor drone. VIDEO

Drone Industry

A Ukrainian heavy UAV bomber managed to evade an enemy interceptor drone.

The video was released by soldiers of the 3rd Motorised Infantry Battalion of the 58th SMIB, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

The "Baba Yaga" drone was returning from a mission in northern Kharkiv Oblast when it was intercepted by a Russian drone.

Watch more: Soldiers of 58th Separate Mechanized Brigade hit Russian EW station 15 km behind front line. VIDEO

The pilot manoeuvred masterfully, keeping the enemy in sight, and was able to return unscathed.

"Baba Yaga" is now preparing for new flights.

Watch more: Impressive teamwork: pilots of 58th Brigade destroyed Russian drone control centre in Kharkiv region. VIDEO