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"Baba Yaga" operator skilfully avoids attack by a Russian interceptor drone. VIDEO
Drone Industry
A Ukrainian heavy UAV bomber managed to evade an enemy interceptor drone.
The video was released by soldiers of the 3rd Motorised Infantry Battalion of the 58th SMIB, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
The "Baba Yaga" drone was returning from a mission in northern Kharkiv Oblast when it was intercepted by a Russian drone.
The pilot manoeuvred masterfully, keeping the enemy in sight, and was able to return unscathed.
"Baba Yaga" is now preparing for new flights.
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