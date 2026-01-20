Border guards of "Hart" brigade repelled assaults and eliminated 131 occupiers in week in Kharkiv region

A week of fierce fighting in the Kharkiv region - the "Hart" border brigade repels enemy attempts to breach the state border.

According to Censor.NET, units of the State Border Guard Service, part of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, continue to effectively carry out combat missions to deter the occupiers in the Kharkiv direction.

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Over the past week, the occupying forces carried out assault attacks in the defence zone of the "Hart" brigade.

The invaders attempted to break through the border guards' positions from several directions on the state border.

To this end, they deployed numerous infantry forces, which operated without armoured vehicles but under the cover of artillery, drones and aviation.

Ukrainian border guards responded with barrel and rocket artillery strikes, while strike drones destroyed the enemy as it advanced.

During this period, 131 occupiers were eliminated and another 111 were wounded.

The defenders are holding their positions, repelling attacks and blocking all attempts by the enemy to break through Ukraine's state border.

Footage of the combat operations of Ukrainian defenders has been published on social media.

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