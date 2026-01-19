Clearing Novoplatonivka in Kharkiv region of occupiers: preemptive operation by 115th Separate Mechanised Brigade

The commander of the 3rd Mechanized Battalion "Kunzut" spoke about the actions of Defense Forces units during the clearing operation in Novoplatonivka, Kharkiv region.

Censor.NET reported this, citing the brigade’s Telegram channel.

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After a report of an attempted enemy infiltration, a strike-and-search group of the 115th Brigade conducted a clearing operation in the settlement.

"We checked every house. There are no occupiers in the settlement, and it is under the full control of the Defense Forces," the caption under the video reads.

Watch more: "Madyar’s" Unmanned Systems Forces destroy enemy air defense system, MLRS, depots and substations. VIDEO

It was also reported that Madyar’s Unmanned Systems Forces destroyed an air defense missile system, multiple launch rocket systems, warehouses, and substations belonging to the enemy.

Watch more: Soldiers of 24th SMB repel occupiers’ assaults, hold defense of Chasiv Yar. VIDEO