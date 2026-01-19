Soldiers of 24th SMB repel occupiers’ assaults, hold defense of Chasiv Yar

The defence of Chasiv Yar continues: fighters from the 24th Separate Mechanised Brigade (SMB) are holding their positions firmly and are not giving the enemy any opportunity to advance.

As reported by Censor.NET, the brigade notes that the enemy is not stopping attempts to capture the city, is trying to infiltrate the rear of the Defense Forces, and continues its assaults.

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To support its actions, the enemy is actively using multiple launch rocket systems, artillery, and aviation.

Over the past week, the occupiers have suffered losses:

39 killed and 30 wounded;

419 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types;

5 artillery systems;

5 ground drones;

5 vehicles;

2 quad bikes;

8 communications antennas;

1 electronic warfare system;

2 generators.

Ukrainian soldiers continue to hold their defences and inflict significant losses on the enemy.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - approximately 1,227,440 personnel (+1,020 per day), 11,573 tanks, 36,333 artillery systems, 23,922 armoured vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

It was also reported that soldiers of the 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade noted that the Russians have increased pressure on Chasiv Yar, taking advantage of weather conditions.

Watch more: Deadly rally near Dronivka: drone from 81st Brigade spectacularly destroyed occupier on quad bike. VIDEO