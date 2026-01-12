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News Battles for Chasiv Yar
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Russians intensified pressure on Chasiv Yar, taking advantage of weather conditions, - 24th SMB

Enemy is gathering forces near Chasiv Yar

Russian occupiers have intensified pressure on Chasiv Yar, taking advantage of weather conditions.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the 24th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after King Danylo.

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What is known

"Taking advantage of the weather conditions, the enemy has intensified pressure on the city, attempting to build up its forces and using all available types of weapons, including multiple launch rocket systems.

Despite this, our soldiers are holding their ground," the statement said.

The soldiers noted that over the past week, the number of invaders and their military equipment destroyed in the area of responsibility of the 24th SMB named after King Danylo has doubled (compared to the previous week).

The occupiers' losses for the week:

  • 62 killed and 34 wounded;
  • 425 UAVs of various types;
  • 2 artillery systems;
  • 2 ground drones;
  • 6 units of automotive equipment;
  • 13 communication antennas;
  • 3 electronic warfare systems;
  • 4 warehouses with weapons and ammunition;
  • Fortifications, generators.

The military emphasised that the defence of the city was continuing.

Watch more: Dead occupiers lie scattered in Chasiv Yar after failed assaults. VIDEO

What preceded it?

Read more: Enemy is attempting to gather infantry in Chasiv Yar under cover of snow, - 24th Mechanised Brigade

Що відбувається у Часовому Яру? Військові розповіли

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military actions (3261) 24th separate mechanized brigade (105) Chasiv Yar (262)
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