Enemy is attempting to gather infantry in Chasiv Yar under cover of snow, - 24th Mechanised Brigade

Active combat operations continue in the town of Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region. Taking advantage of deteriorating weather conditions, Russian troops are attempting to build up their infantry and increase their firepower, but Ukrainian defenders are inflicting heavy losses on the enemy and destroying its assault units and equipment.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after King Danylo.

What is the situation in the city?

"The weather in the city is deteriorating - the enemy is trying to accumulate infantry under the cover of snow. It is using rocket artillery and motorized transport. Our soldiers are destroying the enemy: they are hitting assault groups, artillery and transport, pilot take-off points and ground robotic complexes," the report says.

No further details about the current situation are available at this time.

Watch more: Situation in Chasiv Yar: Russians attack under cover of snowfall, using assault groups. VIDEO

Losses of the invaders

The occupiers' losses for the week amount to:

29 killed and 32 wounded;

345 UAVs of various types;

Two artillery systems;

Seven cars;

Five ground drones;

19 communication antennas;

Surveillance complexes, electronic warfare systems, and automatic grenade launchers;

Fortifications.

What preceded it?

Earlier it was reported that the enemy continues to press with small assault groups in Chasiv Yar.