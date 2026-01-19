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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - approximately 1,227,440 personnel (+1,020 per day), 11,573 tanks, 36,333 artillery systems, 23,922 armoured vehicles

The General Staff provided data on Russian losses in the war against Ukraine

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated 1,227,440 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Losses of Russian army

Thus, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24 February 2022 to 19 January 2026 were approximately as follows:

  • tanks - 11 573 (+2) units
  • armoured combat vehicles – 23,922 (+3) units
  • artillery systems - 36 333 (+39) units
  • MLRS - 1 617 (+1) units
  • air defence  systems- 1 278 (+0) units
  • aircraft - 434 (+0) units
  • helicopters - 347 (+0) units
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level - 110,215 (+765) units
  • cruise missiles - 4,163 (+0) units
  • ships/boats - 28 (+0) units
  • submarines - 2 (+0) units
  • automotive equipment and tankers - 74,876 (+170) units
  • special equipment - 4,045 (+1) units.

The data is being verified, added the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Read more: SSU Alpha special forces eliminated 39 Russian infantrymen. VIDEO

Генштаб надав дані про втрати РФ на війні проти України

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Russian Army (11713) Armed Forces HQ (5093) liquidation (3031)
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