Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - approximately 1,227,440 personnel (+1,020 per day), 11,573 tanks, 36,333 artillery systems, 23,922 armoured vehicles

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated 1,227,440 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Losses of Russian army

Thus, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24 February 2022 to 19 January 2026 were approximately as follows:

tanks - 11 573 (+2) units

armoured combat vehicles – 23,922 (+3) units

artillery systems - 36 333 (+39) units

MLRS - 1 617 (+1) units

air defence systems- 1 278 (+0) units

aircraft - 434 (+0) units

helicopters - 347 (+0) units

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 110,215 (+765) units

cruise missiles - 4,163 (+0) units

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units

submarines - 2 (+0) units

automotive equipment and tankers - 74,876 (+170) units

special equipment - 4,045 (+1) units.

The data is being verified, added the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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