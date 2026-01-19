Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - approximately 1,227,440 personnel (+1,020 per day), 11,573 tanks, 36,333 artillery systems, 23,922 armoured vehicles
Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated 1,227,440 Russian occupiers.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.
Losses of Russian army
Thus, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24 February 2022 to 19 January 2026 were approximately as follows:
- tanks - 11 573 (+2) units
- armoured combat vehicles – 23,922 (+3) units
- artillery systems - 36 333 (+39) units
- MLRS - 1 617 (+1) units
- air defence systems- 1 278 (+0) units
- aircraft - 434 (+0) units
- helicopters - 347 (+0) units
- UAVs of operational and tactical level - 110,215 (+765) units
- cruise missiles - 4,163 (+0) units
- ships/boats - 28 (+0) units
- submarines - 2 (+0) units
- automotive equipment and tankers - 74,876 (+170) units
- special equipment - 4,045 (+1) units.
The data is being verified, added the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
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