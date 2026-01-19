Deadly rally near Dronivka: drone from 81st Brigade spectacularly destroyed occupier on quad bike

On the Sloviansk front, fighters from of the 81st Separate Airborne Brigade demonstrated their skill in hunting Russian equipment and manpower. The occupier on a quad bike tried to escape from the Ukrainian FPV drone, but a "karmic" accident and the operator's accuracy left him no chance.

According to Censor.NET, the events unfolded in the vicinity of the village of Dronivka in Donetsk Oblast.

Chronology of the occupier's unsuccessful day:

The chase: The Russian invader tried to outrun the drone at high speed, manoeuvring along a dirt road. Accident: Unable to control the vehicle on the difficult terrain, the invader overturned along with his quad bike. Attempt to escape: Despite the fall, the invader remained alive and tried to escape on foot. The end: The Ukrainian drone caught up with its target and eliminated the invader with a precise strike.

"An extremely unsuccessful day for the Russian occupier on a quad bike. Video from the 81st separate airborne brigade. Sloviansk direction of the front, Dronivka area, Donetsk region," reads the comment to the video of the Russian's elimination.

Read more: Russia is attempting to infiltrate Dronivka in small groups and bypass Ukrainian Armed Forces positions via Siversk-Zakitne road, - 81st Separate Airborne Brigade

Read more: Situation in Dronivka area is worsening daily. Enemy is deploying deployment points in Serebrianka forestry, - 81st Brigade